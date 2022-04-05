Pokwang among latest stars on Leni-Kiko campaign stage

Pokwang co-hosts the Leni-Kiko rally in Antipolo, Rizal on Tuesday. Screenshot

Comedienne Pokwang now counts among the growing list of showbiz personalities who have stepped on the campaign stage of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Pokwang co-hosted the program at the Rizal stop of the Robredo-Pangilinan election campaign, held at the Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds in Antipolo City.

The “Oda sa Wala” star was joined by actress Jolina Magdangal and fellow first-time rally attendee, dancer Dawn Chang, in hosting the “LeniWanag ang Silangan” program.

Pokwang, who has actively campaigned for Robredo and Pangilinan on social media, vouched for the aspiring president’s track record of service.

“Nakakabilib talaga si VP Leni, kasi siya, lahat, ginagawa niya,” she said. “Iniisip pa lang ng mga na sa kabila, si VP Leni, ginawa na — mapa-livelihood program man ‘yan, mapa-pandemic, lahat. Nakikita natin siya sa mga kalamidad. Ganoon ang kailangan nating presidente! Gano’n!”

“Ibabalik [niya] ang disenteng gobyerno,” Pokwang added.

The hosts also urged “Kakampinks” in the crowd to do house-to-house campaigning, with Pokwang mentioning the likes of former actress Marjorie Barretto and screen superstar Donny Pangilinan having done the same in recent weeks.

“Nakikita mo ang ating mga kapwa artista na hindi bayad!” she quipped.

Other celebrities who took the Leni-Kiko stage in Rizal were musicians Kean Cipriano, Noel Cabangon, Phi Palmos, Reb Atadero, Gab Pangilinan, Tanya Manalang, Vic Robinson, Gab Valenciano, Nica del Rosario, Lance Busa, Liezel Garcia, Adrian Lindayag, Jex de Castro, Earl Generao, Anthony Rosaldo, The Juans, and Rivermaya.

Personalities who also appeared on stage include Mela Habijan, Cai Cortez, Kerwin King, Renz Saavedra, Pipay, Starr Enchanting, Krisford Enchanting, Krizza Neri, Amanda X, Sephy Francisco, Chloe Retondo, and Blue Ketchup Band.