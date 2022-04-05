MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta took to social media to share another surprise she received on the set of ABS-CBN's long-running series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

On Instagram, Cuneta uploaded a video which showed her children Miguel and Miel and husband, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, visiting her in Ilocos where the action drama is being shot.

"Sorry I used a make-up filter kasi ang putla ko! Tuloy, NAMAKEUP-AN KO PATI ASAWA KO AT ANAK KONG LALAKI! Hahahaha! Surprise visit of my family in Ilocos today!!! Am soooo happy!!’ Thank You, Jesus! They have to fly back to Manila before sunset today, though. That’s okay. Will be home with them soon!" Cuneta wrote in the caption of her post.

In the video, Cuneta shared details on how her family pulled off their surprise.

"What do you do when it's another day-off for you and you're in your bedroom enjoying the quiet and missing your family so much. And then you hear a knock on the door and your whole family surprises you. The family that is not in New York. Two girls are in New York but I have my boys and my Yelli," Cuneta said in the video.



In "Ang Probinsyano," Cuneta plays Aurora, the daughter of Don Ignacio Guillermo (Tommy Abuel).

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

