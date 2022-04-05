Kaye Abad on acting again: 'For sure I will go back'

MANILA – Although she is now living a happy life as wife to Paul Jake Castillo and mom to their two kids, Kaye Abad admitted she still misses acting in front of the camera.

In Francine Diaz’s vlog, Abad clarified that she did not leave showbiz but that her priorities has changed.

“Priority ko is mag-baby muna since I am not getting any younger. Papalakihin ko muna 'yung mga bata and then for sure I will go back. Nami-miss ko na rin talaga 'yung acting,” she said.

“But if this time, maybe not yet because bata pa 'yung youngest ko. He’s turning seven months pa lang. Medyo baby pa. Maybe when he’s around one.”

Abad decided to take a break from showbiz to start a family with Castillo when they got married in 2016. She gave birth to their first son in 2017, and they welcomed their second child last year.

Her last acting project was “Nang Ngumiti ang Langit” in 2018. Prior to that, she did an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" in 2015 with her former onscreen partner John Lloyd Cruz.

While she loves to go back to being an actress, Abad said she is not sure if she can still do a series full time.

“That means I would have to stay in Manila for three to six months. Siguro guesting lang like sa ginawa ko last time sa ‘Nang Ngumiti ang Langit.’ Ten days lang ako,” she explained.

And even if Abad has been in the industry for far too long, she confessed there is still a role she dreams of doing.

“Lagi kong sinasabi na gusto kong maging role maging pipi. That’s very challenging because kailangan mong ma-express ang gusto niyang sabihin without saying the lines. Mata lang and facial expression.”

One thing is for certain, though. According to Abad, she will never accept horror projects.