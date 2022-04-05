Courtesy: Paramount "Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

Sonic the Hedgehog, the speedy and playful character that originated from the popular video game, has returned.

The sequel to the 2020 action-comedy stars Jim Carrey as the hilarious villain Robotnik.

"What's different is it just gets bigger and better and in this universe where all these superhero movies are existing and everything, I like this place. I really like the world this Sonic character inhabits. I think it's different and it's innocent. It's got all the special effects and all the wow, but it's also got this very light thing going on that's just kind of sweet," Carrey shared.

For 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' Sonic is once again voiced by funnyman Ben Schwartz.

"Well, my voice is very similar. I think the energy and the heart that Sonic has is kind of something I try to put myself in there," Schwartz said when asked what he and Sonic have in common.

"And then those jokes, there's a lot of improvised jokes that are me just playing around in the booth. So I think that comedy and looseness of whatever situation is, he’s trying to have fun with it. Sonic and I also run at the exact same speed. We both can break the sound barrier. It's unbelievable. I could go right from here to the Philippines in like 30 minutes," Schwartz quipped.

The movie also stars Idris Elba and returning cast members James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell, and Tika Sumpter.