Yam Concepcion is dedicating her new serye to Claire dela Fuente. Here’s why.

MANILA — Yam Concepcion turned emotional on Monday during the launch of “Init sa Magdamag,” as she dedicated the project — her first lead role in a series — to the late music icon Claire dela Fuente.

Dela Fuente died of cardiac arrest while battling COVID-19 on March 30, less than a week before Concepcion faced members of the press virtually.

During her turn to answer questions, Concepcion volunteered a brief tribute to dela Fuente, whom she credited as instrumental to her success in showbiz.

“Noong nagsisimula ako, ‘yung naka-discover sa akin si Tita Claire dela Fuente,” she said.

Concepcion, who used to be a professional drummer, was once bandmates with Monty Macalino, who would become the lead vocalist of Mayonnaise. Through that connection, Concepcion was cast as the leading lady in Mayonnaise’s “Sinungaling.”

“Nakita ni Tita Claire ‘yung music video, kinontak niya si Monty. Doon kami nagkakilala. Ni-refer niya ako sa Viva,” Concepcion recounted.

In 2012, Concepcion was launched by Viva Entertainment as a sexy star with the film “Rigodon.” While daring roles marked her showbiz entry, Concepcion would evolve as a dramatic actress, notably with a string of supporting roles in ABS-CBN series, starting with “Dugong Buhay” in 2013.

“Nakakagulat. Sobrang sudden nung nangyari,” Concepcion said of dela Fuente’s passing.

She recalled that the Sunday before the hitmaker’s death, they had a conversation over the phone where dela Fuente congratulated her on “Init sa Magdamag.”

“Tumawag pa siya sa akin. Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Yam, napanood ko ‘yung trailer. Congratulations!’ Four minutes lang iyon sa telepono. Sabi ko, ‘Thank you, Tita Claire.’”

Appearing to hold back tears, Concepcion added, “Hindi ko naman in-expect na bigla na lang siya mawawala.”

Describing “Init sa Magdamag” as a milestone in her career, Concepcion said dela Fuente deserves credit for putting her on track towards that goal.

“Itong project na ‘to, para rin sa kaniya. Gusto ko siyang i-recognize, dahil kung hindi dahil sa kaniya, wala ako dito ngayon,” she said.

“This is for Tita Claire. May her soul rest in peace.”

