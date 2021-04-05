WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli returns to Scout Ranger camp in Bulacan

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli recently returned to Camp Tecson in Bulacan where he finished his one-month Scout Ranger training.

In a two-part vlog, Guidicelli took his followers to see where he took part in several drills as part of his Scout Ranger orientation course.

“It’s been a year na hindi ako nakabalik dito sa First Scout Ranger regiment here in Camp Tecson, Bulacan. Because of the pandemic and obviously you guys know that I got married and alam natin kapag nagpakasal tayo, magbabago ang buhay natin in a very, very good way. So our priorities have changed a little bit,” he said.

“All of these guys... they all have families, they’re all married and have kids and at the end of the day, they have to prioritize their duty first in serving and protecting the Filipino people and land,” he added.

Although he wants to be like them, Guidicelli conceded that their dedication, respect, love and commitment in serving the country are on a different level.

During the vlog, Guidicelli met the new regiment commander, visited some of the regular classes and also participated in a firing class.

Speaking to the current trainees, the actor shared how honored he feels to have been able to take the course with the PMA batch 2021.

“Mag-graduate na sila this year. I was given the honor to join them last year… talagang nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa Philippine Army, I was given the opportunity to do this. I would like to say thank you in advance for your service, to each and every one of you for doing what you’re doing. We need people like you. You are the future leaders, fighters that protect the Filipino people,” he said.

“You have a long way ahead of you. Good luck. Remember we’re always doing this for the Filipino people and the flag.”

Guidicelli officially joined the Army Reserve Command in mid-April 2019.

He is said to be the only Army Reservist who asked to be enlisted in the leadership development course, according to Brig. Gen. Wilson Gonzales, commander of 1st Scout Ranger Regiment.

Prior to his entry as Army reservist, Guidicelli also joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary in March along with celebrities Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico.

