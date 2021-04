MANILA -- Polo Ravales took to social media to share his excitement over his latest life milestone.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that he is expecting a child with his fiancee, personal online trainer Paulyn Quiza.

Posting a sonogram of their baby, Ravales said: "Thank you, Lord, for this miracle and blessing."

"We are excited to meet you, Baby P," he added.

Both fitness enthusiasts, Ravales and Quiza got engaged in December 2018.

