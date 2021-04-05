‘Nabunutan ako ng tinik,’ Gerald Anderson says of confirming relationship with Julia Barretto

Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson share an intimate moment in a photo posted by the actress in March, after the latter’s admission of their relationship. Instagram: @juliabarretto

MANILA — Nowadays, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto can more openly share their love for each other — thanks to the actor confirming their romance in early March, after more than a year of speculation.

In the past month alone, they have posted several photos and videos of each other on social media, and have become more visible together by allowing to be photographed as a couple.

As recently as Easter Sunday, they posed with their celebrity friends Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho for a group shot.

By Anderson’s own admission, revealing his relationship with Barretto felt liberating.

“Personally, it’s just something na parang naramdaman ko na kailangan ko nang gawin for peace of mind. Nabunutan ako ng tinik,” he said, when asked what has changed since his tell-all interview with TV host Boy Abunda.

Anderson, 32, addressed the question during the virtual media launch of his upcoming ABS-CBN series “Init sa Magdamag” on Monday.

In his interview with Abunda released on March 5, Anderson said he was “very happy” with Barretto. He also denied a past allegation from his prior girlfriend, actress Bea Alonzo, that he had “ghosted” her to end their relationship.

“After that, wala, tuloy lang ang buhay,” Anderson said. “Merong mas malalaking problema na hinaharap natin lahat kaysa ‘yung interview ko kay Tito Boy. Personally, it’s something na I had to do. Move on na.”

Abunda, in a subsequent interview about his own talk show, surmised similarly when asked how he sees Anderson’s confirmation to have impacted his personal and public life.

“I wouldn’t be able to speak about that interview in the context of his career, but if I have anything to say about it… With that interview, Gerald, whether deliberately or unconsciously, set himself free,” he said.

