JC Santos hopes to work with Janine Gutierrez again after 'Dito at Doon'

MANILA – JC Santos considers it a breeze to act opposite Janine Gutierrez, his leading lady in the now streaming TBA Studios movie “Dito at Doon.”

“Si Janine 'yung pinakamasarap na katrabaho dahil she’s super generous and open and wala siyang wall kaagad, so approachable,” Santos said in an article by Push.

Their working dynamics, Santos said, made it easier for them to enhance their scenes.

“Kahit anong ibigay kong acting choice sa kanya, naibabalik sa akin kaagad at naibabalik sa akin ng mas maganda pa na hindi ko ine-expect. Nagugulat ako every time so gumaganda kasi paulit ulit din namin siyang ginagawa,” he said.

Santos said Gutierrez managed to make their scenes together fresh every time.

“Once na nagsabi na ang director ng ‘Action!’ in love na kami. At once nagsabi na siya ng cut, ganun kabilis. There’s always a right way and a right mindset. Parang you snap out of it right away. It’s an exercise naman that some actors train to do,” he said.

Saying he enjoyed working with Gutierrez on “Dito at Doon,” Santos said: “Sana maulit ng maulit pa [na magkatrabaho kami].”

“Dito at Doon” follows the blooming romance between Len (Gutierrez) and Cabs (Santos), who meet at an “e-numan” session through a mutual friend.

It marks Gutierrez and Santos’ first film together, and also stars Yesh Burce and Victor Anastacio.

The JP Habac film was originally set for a March 17 release in cinemas, but producer TBA Studios decided to postpone that plan due to health and safety concerns, amid rising cases of COVID-19.

However, the online release of “Dito at Doon” proceeded as planned. It became available via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Cinema 76 @ Home, and Ticket2Me last March 31.