HBO Go releases black and white version of 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League'

MANILA – The black and white version of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is finally available for Filipinos to watch.

Dubbed “Justice is Gray,” the version is now available for streaming on HBO GO via Cignal or at https://www.hbogoasia.com.

Its release came with limited-edition Justice League collectibles and DC branded merchandise.

The movie premiered in the Philippines last March 18.

It features an epic battle as Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg team up to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions, as well as to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain.

The task, however, proves more difficult than Batman imagined as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length Max Original feature film stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momora, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller.

Snyder’s version is divided into four hour-long episodes of the ensemble superhero movie.

