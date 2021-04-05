Gary V releases new inspirational song for Easter

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Veteran singer Gary Valenciano has released a new inspirational song "Make Us Whole Again" just in time for Easter Sunday.

The song has been uploaded on the singer's official YouTube channel.

"This song represents the human spirit; that when push comes to shove, it will choose to focus on that which can help lift its spirit above the strongest storms, the highest waves, and the most powerful winds. And then through it all, the human spirit realizes that apart from Him, we can do nothing," Valenciano wrote in the caption.

"It’s a song that I pray restores hope that settles in the hearts of everyone at this time; even ‘til after we are healed and made whole again. Happy Easter, everyone," he added.

Valenciano started writing the song last year when the country was placed on community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was about this time last year as the pandemic made its way into all our lives that I got inspired to write this song. But His timing is usually different from ours. And now, one year later, it's done," Valenciano said.



Just last Saturday, Valenciano announced that his wife Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano has recovered from COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on March 21, Angeli admitted that she tested positive for COVID-19, but stressed that she was optimistic about her recovery, citing her husband's previous health ordeals.

Valenciano isolated himself as he was exposed to his wife, but later on tested negative for the virus.

