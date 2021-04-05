Filipino singer Vincent Bueno represents Austria in Eurovision contest

Filipino singer Vincent Bueno is again making waves as the representative of Austria in the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest this May at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Bueno, who first rose to fame as the winner of the Austrian TV contest “Musical! Die Show” in 2008, will be up against 39 other countries in the 65th edition of the Eurovision contest. He will perform an original inspirational composition “Amen,” a product of his collaboration with European songmakers.

Bueno also made his mark in the Philippines as an "ASAP" talent and Star Music recording artist who sang the country’s tourism campaign theme song “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas” with Angeline Quinto in 2011.

Born in Vienna, Austria to Ilocano parents in 1985, Bueno is also dedicating his Eurovision quest to fellow Asians.

“There is so much hate going on. Lately too much against us Asians," Bueno wrote on his instagram account. “I am a very proud Asian representative of Austria for the @eurovision song contest and will not only sing for my country, but stand up for this uprising hate against the Asian communities in the western society. As the only full blooded asian contestant, I’m aware of my responsibility to speak up against injustice and ask for your guys’ compassion towards what has been taking place against my own. As one having been constantly bullied in my childhood and to this very day experiencing racial injustice of various forms, my soul learned to 'silently' cope with it - but - when I hear what happens to the elderly in the states or the murders that just recently happened, I must say it loud #stopasianhate #stopbullying #stopthehate #weareallhumans."

Marie Gutierrez, Bueno’s manager in the Philippines, told ABS-CBN News that he is grateful to the positive feedback to “Amen” which premiered on Austrian radio last March 10.

She described Bueno as a kind, generous and loving human being and father who endured the loss of one of his children in infancy. “I have always and truly believed in this young man from the very first time I watched him on stage in Vienna, as front act for The Pops European Concert Tour. He was amazing then and continues to amaze me.I urge all our kababayans in Europe to support our very own in his Eurovision 2021 journey," she said.

In Eurovision’s website, Austria’s media network Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF) also threw its support for Bueno who previously tried to be Austria’s representative in the contest.

“It is his powerful empathy that makes Vincent Bueno so special — he will touch Europe in May with his song ‘Amen,’ and with his charisma and his incredible abilities,” ORF stated. “He will ensure moments that are as moving as they are unforgettable at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Bueno described “Amen” as more than a love song. “At first glance it’s about a dramatic relationship story, but for me it’s primarily about this inner struggle with your own strengths and weaknesses which should lead to a bright future,” the Eurovision website quoted Bueno.

Bueno will proudly wear a Michael Cinco creation at the Eurovision Song Contest which will be held in Rotterdam on May 18, 20 and 22.

