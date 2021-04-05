Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano's 'He's Into Her' to be released in May

MANILA – Star Cinema has finally revealed when it is going to release the romantic-comedy series “He’s Into Her.”

In an Instagram post, the ABS-CBN film outfit shared a teaser saying the Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano starrer will come out in May.

“A new gen will rise. Will they be brave enough to face the world?” Star Cinema wrote in the caption before using the hashtags #IntoSummer2021 and #HesIntoHer.

Currently, there is no exact release date for "He's Into Her," which is based on a book of the same name. It follows the story of a girl from the province who faces the struggle of changing herself to fit in.

This is the first time Pangilinan and Mariano, who was on "Goin' Bulilit" before appearing as various support roles in teleseryes and in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” last year, have been paired for a project.

“He’s Into Her,” which was helmed by Chad Vidanes, also marks Mariano’s first romance project.

Ahead of the series’ nearing premiere on iWant TFC, Mariano and Pangilinan have courted a wide following on social media, with their tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” frequently ranking atop trends on Twitter.

The excitement for “He’s Into Her” has been generated by a mix of the promise of DonBelle, as well as the coming-to-life of the Maxine Lat book the series is based on.

