Boracay revelation! Arci's new vlog reveals score with JM de Guzman

MANILA – It turns out, JM de Guzman and Arci Muñoz still remain to be just friends.

This, after many of their fans thought they have already taken their friendship to the next level following their respective Instagram posts late Sunday night.

In Muñoz’s recent update, she posted a teaser to her vlog showing de Guzman giving her flowers and asking her permission if he can court her.

The actress also used the hashtags #frombestfriendstolovers and #mayforever in her post.

"Just really glad that the whole family was able to witness this beautiful moment. ❤️ on me vlog tomorrow," Muñoz wrote, tagging de Guzman in her post.

De Guzman, for his part, simply posted a photo of him and Muñoz on his Instagram page.

However, in her vlog titled “Boracay Revelation” uploaded on Monday, it was revealed that the bouquet of flowers from de Guzman was not actually from him and was not for Muñoz either.

It was for the actress’ sister, whose partner proposed to her during their Boracay trip.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Muñoz and de Guzman have been close friends since they were in college.

In an interview last June 2020, De Guzman admitted he had a crush on Muñoz back when they first met at the University of the Philippines.

Muñoz, for her part, has said \she doesn't want to risk their friendship.

The two worked together on the Kapamilya series "Pamilya Ko" and also starred together in the movie "Last Fool Show".

They also underwent basic citizen military training to become Air Force reservists together.

Related video: