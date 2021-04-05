Beauty Gonzalez's husband recovers after battling COVID-19

MANILA — Actress Beauty Gonzalez on Sunday revealed that her husband Norman Crisologo has returned home after recovering from COVID-19.

Posting a photo of their family on Instagram, Gonzalez said her husband also battled pneumonia and that she could not be with him at the hospital.

Gonzalez admitted that the experience changed her, as she expressed her gratitude to everyone.

Here is Gonzalez's full post:

"For the last couple of weeks my life has been put on hold, everything on my mind and in my heart suddenly changed. Norman tested positive for COVID and had to be rushed to (the) hospital. This world problem suddenly hit home hard and fast and I wasn’t prepared.

"A day after symptoms showed, he was alone in a hospital ward halfway across town struggling for space and breath with dozens of other patients, I too was alone at home with Olivia totally in the dark as to what was happening at the hospital.

"It felt like my world was ending and I didn’t know how or why, all I could recall were the statistics and death tolls I’ve heard this entire year, how sometimes unbelievable they were and now how real they have suddenly become.

"I didn’t know what to do.

"He couldn’t breathe, pneumonia, anything and everything was a possibility with this unstudied disease. No cure, no sure treatment was the only sure thing.

"I was going out of my mind, trying to call anyone who could offer me hope, I was trying to be brave for Olivia who somehow must have felt that nothing was right.

"All I could do was wait.

"The aloneness of this disease will kill the spirit even before it damages the body. The hardest thing for a wife to do is to just sit and wait for a sick husband to come home, not being able to be there and comfort him was against every grain in my body. But it was something everyone of us in this situation has had to do.

"I spoke to God many times. I made promises to myself. I held my child often. I made sure that life from this day forward, no matter what happens, will be filled with love and light, that all this suffering would not be for nothing. But in the still of the night, I was just a girl crying alone in the middle of the night thinking things will never be the same again.

"Then, he called... He sounded tired and sad, almost defeated, except for a strange something in his voice, that same strange thing he does when he speaks to me and Olivia like little girls. Don’t worry baby, Everything’s gonna be alright.

"And it was.

"He came home.

"Nothing will ever be the same again.

"Family is EVERYTHING."



Gonzalez and Crisologo, who met each other through their friend Ellen Adarna, have been a couple since 2014. They got married in May 2017. They have a daughter, Olivia Ines.