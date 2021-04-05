Baron Geisler to his doubters: 'I don't have to answer to anyone except my God'

MANILA – Baron Geisler turned emotional as he reflected on his past life, saying he regrets that his mom was not able to see him “clean.”

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for her latest vlog, Geisler recalled the very moment he knew their family already lost their mother.

“I remember that night, I was preparing to go to a five-day retreat. I was sober for a while. So I went to her room and I said, ‘Mom, Baron here. I’m a good boy. Punta akong retreat. I will see you when I get back,’” he said.

“Parang sa pelikula. She tried to stand up to say something. Sabi ko, ‘Mom, what is it? What is it?’ On a happier note, dahil sa long hair ko and bigote, feeling ko baka akala niya ako si Jesus, sumusundo. Nilapitan ko na siya. Kumuha ako ng pen light, chineck ko 'yung mata ni mommy. Nakita ko slowly nagdi-dilate. That’s when I knew that we lost her. I was there.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Geisler said he could only wish now that his mom saw his transformation into becoming a better person.

“My dream kasi nung time na 'yun was for my mom to see me clean,” an emotional Geisler said. “Madami naman ang nagsasabi na ‘She’s proud of you now.’”

While she is no longer alive, Geisler believes she is still looking after him up to this day.

“There are times nga na para akong baliw. I still say a little shout out kay mom na I wish you were here. Kasi may baby ako, hindi niya naabutan 'yung apo niya. Lahat ng mga anak ng mga kapatid ko, naabutan niya. Ako lang 'yung hindi. Kung buhay siya, is-spoil niya si baby Tali,” he said.

Now based in Cebu City where he relocated with his wife, physician Jamie Evangelista, whom he married in 2019, Geisler is now a proud dad of Tali, his daughter who just turned one last January 28.

The controversial actor previously figured in one altercation after another. But after he settled down and became a family man, Geisler claims he finally found his truth, adding that he is now “aware of who I am.”

Nonetheless, Geisler conceded that the stigma will always shadow him.

“The doubts will always be there. ‘Baron, totoo ba iyan? Return of the comeback na naman? Baka mamaya puro salita lang iyan, after a few films, babalik na naman iyan sa dati.’ I am ready for that na. My recovery is not for Jamie, it’s not for Tali. It’s for me. Because how can I lead a family if I am not ready, if I am not whole?” he said.

Geisler said he needs to get to a point where he is strong enough to not be tempted so easily.

“As we grow older, we evolve and hopefully for the better. I want to evolve to become a really, really good leader, a respectable man,” he said.

As to those who still doubts and questions him, Geisler only has this to say: “I do not have to answer to anyone except my God because only Him and I have a relationship and it’s a very special one. Nobody can take that away from me.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC