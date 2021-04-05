Andi Eigenmann hits 2 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann achieved another social media milestone as she hit 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Eigenmann, who started uploading videos of her family on the popular video-sharing website in December 31, 2019, now has 2.01 million subscribers. Her channel Happy Islanders gives a glimpse of her family's life in the island of Siargao.

Posting a photo of her family on Instagram on Easter Sunday, Eigenmann thanked all those who supported their vlogs.

"We posted our first vlog last January of 2020, because @chepoxz thought it would be fun to share snippets of our island life to everyone. We kept going because we figured it would be a great way to influence others to care more for our environment too. To show how living simply can bring so much joy. How true happiness doesn't have to come from extravagant things, and show that little acts of kindness could definitely go a long way!" Eigenmann wrote.

"Never did we think we would receive this much love and support from all of you! It was your acceptance and love that keep us going. We are so so soo grateful to you all," the actress added.

Eigenmann has been living in Siargao with her fiance, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo. She gave birth to her third child, Koa, early this year.

Also part of their family is the couple's first child, Lilo, and Eigenmann's eldest daughter Ellie with former partner Jake Ejercito.

"I guess it's a sense of freedom and peace. I get to be who I want to be or who I really am without anybody judging me," she had said of living in Siargao.

"It was my dream for so long, ever since I was a little girl," she added. "So parang that feeling of giving myself the dream life that I've always wanted allows me to be my best self."

