3 Filipino actors, including Soliman Cruz in lead role, cast in Romanian thriller

(From left) Bart Guingona, Noel Sto. Domingo, and Soliman Cruz are currently in Europe to film ‘To The North,’ by Romanian filmmaker Mihai Mincan. Photo courtesy of FDCP

MANILA — Three acclaimed Filipino actors, including Soliman Cruz in the lead role, have been cast in a Romanian psychological thriller.

Cruz will be joined by Bart Guingona and Noel Sto. Domingo in “To The North,” about a religious Filipino sailor on a transatlantic ship who discovers a Romanian stowaway on board.

“To The North,” written by Romania’s Mihai Mincan, is a co-production involving film outfits from the country and its neighboring France, Greece, Bulgaria, and Czech Republic.

Cruz portrays the lead character Joel, the Filipino sailor, while German-Romanian Nico Becker plays Dumitru, the mysterious stowaway.

“Joel, after seeing that Dumitru has a Bible with him, begins to play a dangerous game involving his crew, his faith in God, as well as an innocent man’s life,” the film’s synopsis, provided by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), reads.

Guingona and Sto. Domingo both have “significant” roles that remain under wraps, according to the Philippine agency.

Production of “To The North” will be held in Romania and Greece. The three Filipinos are now in Europe.

The film, which is billed as Romania’s biggest film co-production, marks the fiction debut of documentary filmmaker Mincan.

“To The North” is scheduled for release in 2022.