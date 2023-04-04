Why RK Bagatsing was hesitant to accept Rey Valera biopic

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor RK Bagatsing said he really enjoyed shooting the film “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,” which tells the life story of singer-composer Rey Valera and his journey to becoming an OPM legend.

Star Magic's Inside News uploaded an exclusive video taken from the story conference of the musical biopic, which is an entry in the inaugural summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) that kicks off April 8.

"Para lang akong naglalaro sa totoo lang dahil kumbaga in-on ko lang 'yung radyo at nakikinig ako ng mga musika ni Rey. Ini-enjoy ko lang ang bawat araw na nandoon ako sa set," he said.

Bagatsing also shared the reason why he was afraid at first to accept the project.

"Ito 'yung isang project na natatakot akong gawin. Nung in-offer sa akin sabi ko, kaya ko ba itong gawin? Ang initial answer ko sa sarili ko ay 'no' kaya tinanggap ko. Kasi sabi ko moving forward tatanggapin ko 'yung mga projects na hindi ako sure kung kaya ko pero 'yun 'yung way for me to challenge myself. In the end, siyempre I will become a better actor," Bagatsing said.

He also admitted that he felt pressured playing the music icon.

"Siyempre napakalaking pressure nun, kasi totoong personalidad 'yung pino-portray mo. Kaya I made sure to do a lot of research at hindi ko hinayaan na hindi ko ibibigay ang 100% ko every time na tatapak ako sa set. Nandoon 'yung pressure pero siyempre itinuloy ko pa rin. Natuwa ako at nawala ang kaba ko nung nakita ko si Sir Rey na nagustuhan' yung pelikula," Bagatsing said.

Produced by Saranggola Media and directed by Joven Tan, “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko” also stars Aljur Abrenica, Meg Imperial, Carlo Mendoza, Eric Nicolas, Epy Quizon, Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera, Christopher de Leon, Lotlot de Leon, Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina, and Gardo Versoza.

