What Sexbomb Jopay really thinks of Mayonnaise's song

MANILA – Sexbomb OG member Jopay Paguia could not help but gush over Mayonnaise’s song “Jopay” that was obviously inspired by her.

The song which was released in 2004 had a resurgence recently after a viral clip changed the tune of the song.

During an interview with Boy Abunda, Paguia said she feels “kilig” to have a song dedicated and titled after her.

“Kinikilig ako. Ang kwento niya, napanood niya lang ako tapos gusto niya ako gawan ng kanta,” she said.

Monty Macalinao of Mayonnaise said he saw the dancer on television several years back and thought of penning a song about her. The song has become a classic OPM ditty which Paguia described as a catchy “wholesome song.”

“For me, napaka-wholesome ng song for me. Napaka-catchy siya. 'Yung line na 'hindi tayo mag-aaway’ na pwede mo siya sabihin sa may mga karelasyon na, ‘sana all,’” the Sexbomb member explained.

Weirdly, it was only last month when she and the band crossed paths after she graced the 20th anniversary concert of Mayonnaise in Lucena, Quezon.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: