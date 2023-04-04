Warner Bros. nears deal for Harry Potter series: report

The cast of 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' perform for Harry Potter fans that gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book's release at King's Cross station in London, in this September 2022 file photo. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

American entertainment giant Warner Bros. is seeking to close a deal to retell the "Harry Potter" story via a series.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the series would be based on the original seven books of J.K. Rowling.

Rowling would still have creative involvement with the series which is aimed to be released on HBO Max, it added, noting that Warner Bros. has long pursued to produce a “Harry Potter” television series.

The "Harry Potter" books were released from 1997 to 2007 which follow the story of the titular character and his magical adventures with Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

They were later on adapted into a series of box-office hits by Warner Bros. led by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson from 2001 to 2011.

