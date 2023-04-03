Tyler Rake lives! 'Extraction 2 trailer drops

Tyler Rake is back in action in "Extraction 2" Image courtesy of Netflix

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in "Extraction 2", the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film "Extraction."

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.