TikTok star BoyWithUke to hold concert on June 3

Handout photo.

MAYNILA — American alt-pop singer and TikTok star BoyWithUke is set to hold a concert in the Philippines, Live Nation Philippines said Tuesday.

In an announcement, Live Nation Philippines said that the concert will be held at The Filinvest Tent, Alabang on June 3.

Tickets will be available on April 12 at 12 noon via www.smtickets.com and its outlets.

BoyWithUke is a musical artist who writes and produces all his music, creates songs in his dorm room on the app GarageBand while hiding his face from the public with his now signature glowing mask.

He frequently posts "minute-long songs," which are written in response to requests from fans. His biggest hit to date was written after a fan commented, "make a song about toxic friends plzzzx," and his response was the song "Toxic."

The song exploded online, vaulting to #1 on Alternative Radio and reaching over 1.5 billion global streams to date. His performance of "Toxic" has emerged as the platform's highest-viewed Genius video to date, with over 100 million views and counting.

In 2022, he embarked on his sold-out international headline tour and released his debut album “Serotonin Dreams,” which features collaborations with blackbear, mxmtoon, Powfu, and more.

The project is the follow-up to previous full-length projects “Melatonin Dreams,” “Fever Dreams,” “Trouvaille EP,” and “Faded EP” (featuring numerous songs created from his TikTok "minute-long songs" project). BoyWithUke kicked off 2023 with his latest single, "Rockstar," taken from his recent release “Antisocial EP.”

RELATED VIDEO: