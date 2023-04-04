Taron Egerton, Ayane Nagabuchi star in 'Tetris'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In "Tetris," Taron Egerton plays Henk Rogers, the ambitious Dutch-American entrepreneur who risked everything he had to bring the game to the masses.

The movie details the challenges Rogers faced in fulfilling his mission, from corporate rivals in America and Japan, to government officials and spies in Russia.

Egerton shared his story of wanting something desperately during his time in drama school.

"[It's] a big thing for actors in terms of going and training, doing like a three-year course normally, and so that was a real," he said. "When I decided I wanted to be an actor in my mid-teens, drama school was my big focus for a couple of years and that felt like something that I was kind of all-consumed by."

“Tetris” shows how Rogers doggedly pursued something he believed in. For Egerton, being passionate is also a familiar feeling.

I absolutely love acting," he said. "It’s so creatively rewarding to take words and then sort of try and give the impression that you're somebody you’re not. It's got a beautiful magic to it."

Egerton added: "The industry can be exhausting at times. There's a lot about the industry that I think is not good for my mental health, but I love love love filmmaking, so that side of things is not hard."

Meanwhile, Japanese actress Ayane Nagabuchi plays Rogers' wife, who helped make his dream a reality and was the strong force behind their company.

Nagabuchi shared that it took her hundreds of auditions for a decade to finally land a role in Hollywood.

To nail the portrayal, the actress sought the help of Akemi Rogers, the real person behind the film character.

"She was just really beautiful and she talked about what she was feeling at that time and how she felt at that time," Nagabuchi said of Rogers. "I really appreciate it, and I could bring her character into my character."

"Tetris is now streaming on Apple TV+.