Cornerstone Entertainment announced late Monday that it moved the start of the ticket selling for an upcoming local show headlined by K-pop stars Baekhyun and Jeon Somi, heeding widespread calls from fans.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Cornerstone said tickets for "Overpass: K-pop Music Concert" will now go on sale starting April 12 instead of the earlier set date of April 8.

"We've read your concerns and we recognize them," said Cornerstone, which is organizing the event along with OctoArts Entertainment.

"To give way to numerous requests, the official ticket selling date for the Overpass: K-pop Music Concert is moved to April 12, 2023, 12 [noon]," it said.

The concert is set to take place on June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Cornerstone added that "ticket prices, guidelines and rules remain the same."

The concert producer earlier bared the following ticket prices:

SVIP Left/Right - P12,273

SVIP Seated - P12,273

VIP Seated - P10,672

Lower Box A - P9,072

Lower Box B - P6,937

Upper Box - P4,803

Gen Ad - P2,668

Fans earlier appealed to promoters to move the start of ticketing from April 8.

Apart from coinciding with Black Saturday in the Philippines, the initial date also clashes with the anniversary of Baekhyun's group EXO, which fans usually celebrate through various in-person gatherings.

EXO is also scheduled to hold a fan meeting in Seoul on the same day.

