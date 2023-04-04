Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad enjoy delayed honeymoon in Europe

Celebrity couple Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad embarked on their long-delayed honeymoon, as they travel across Europe.

In an Instagram post, Pinto said this is their first and longest trip without their daughter Mia.

“@anthonysemerad and I decided to do our super late honeymoon.. because we realized we haven’t done it... cause we got married at the peak of our the pandemic lol so here we go,” she wrote in one of her posts.

Among the countries they have already visited were Czech Republic, Netherlands and Italy.

They are currently in Fiordo di Furore, a popular beach attraction in Positano in Italy.

After nearly three years of being in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married in March 2021.

They welcomed their first child in September of that same year.