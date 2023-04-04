MANILA -- The romantic drama "My Sunset Girl" will be available on more ABS-CBN platforms starting this month.

On Monday, show producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced through a social media post that the series starring Charlie Dizon and Jameson Blake will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z starting April 9 at 9:30 p.m.

The series was first streamed on iWantTFC in July 2021.

The drama tells the story of Ciara who pursues love despite her illness, as she develops a deep bond with Lucas (Jameson), who promises to help her accomplish all her goals in her travel bucket list.

Co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and All Blacks Media, the iWantTFC original series was directed by Andoy Ranay and also stars Lance Reblando, Ana Abad Santos, Jun Jun Quintana, Frances Makil-Ignacio, and Jonathan Tadioan.



"My Sunset Girl" was Dizon's first lead role after her critically acclaimed performance in the movie “Fan Girl,” for which she won Best Actress awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival.

