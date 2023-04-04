LOOK: Melai and Jason's eldest daughter Mela turns 9

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco celebrated the birthday of their first child, Amelia Lucille or Mela, who turned 9 on April 3.

On Instagram, Cantiveros uploaded photos taken from the birthday party of their daughter.

"Thank you for being responsible Ate to Stela. Thank you for being you my Ate. Kahit madaldal ka Ate ,may sense," she wrote. "Thank you for seeing my self in you first. I love you sososso much Ate . Enjoy your bday today. I will do everything and pray everything for you my darling."

Cantiveros and Francisco met inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house during the 2009 season of the hit reality show. The got married on December 9, 2013, three months after the comedienne announced their first pregnancy.

Three years later, they welcomed their second child Stela.

Currently, Cantiveros is one of the three hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay."

