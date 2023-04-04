LOOK: Dimples Romana, family travel to Peru

Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana is currently taking a break with her family in Peru.

On Instagram, Romana has been sharing photos of their travels in Lima with husband Boyet Ahmee and their first son Alonzo.



In one of her posts, the actress said that their overseas trip is for Alonzo.

"Ultimately, this trip is really for our Kuya #AlonzoRomeoJose who had to grow up a bit faster since he had to also make adjustments like @papaboyetonline and I, when Elio came… Instead of him being our bunso, Kuya na sya bigla and that I bet is also not easy for him to deal with given our family’s current growing (up!) situation," Romana explained.

"B and I are spending this quality time with kuya Alonzo to reassure him na kahit hindi na sya ang bunso, he is and will always be loved, valued, nurtured and treasured, JUST THE SAME," she added.

They also have a daughter Callie. Romana gave birth to their third child Elio in June last yeat.

Currently, Romana is part of hit series "The Iron Heart" with Richard Gutierrez as the lead star.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

