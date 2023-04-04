LOOK: Amy Perez, family take a break in Hong Kong

Television host Amy Perez and her family are creating wonderful memories together as they visited Hong Kong.

In her posts on Instagram, Perez has been sharing photos of her with her husband Carlo Castillo and their children in Hong Kong Disneyland.

Perez and Castillo marked their 8th wedding anniversary just last November. They tied the knot at the Mango Farm in Antipolo, Rizal on November 12, 2014.

Castillo is the father of Perez's two children. The TV host also has a son from a previous relationship.

Currently, aside from being one of hosts of "It's Showtime," Perez is also one of the anchors of TeleRadyo's "Sakto."

