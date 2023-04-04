LISTEN: Ogie Alcasid releases 2 worship songs

MANILA -- OPM veteran Ogie Alcasid has released two worship songs "Panginoon Ikaw Lamang" and "Jesus Lord We Praise You" in time for the Holy Week.

The two songs' lyric visualizers are now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Composed by Alcasid himself, the tracks were arranged by Tommy Katigbak and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

On Instagram, Alcasid announced that he will be releasing on Easter Sunday an EP (extended play) which will be available on all streaming platforms.

For this year, Alcasid had previously announced that he is gearing up for a musical, as well as new music releases and other collaborations.

