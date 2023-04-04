Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler willing to do drama in next film

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in 'Murder Mystery 2.' Handout

Four years after starring in the comedy-action movie “Murder Mystery,” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back together as the hilarious couple Audrey and Nick Spitz, who now own a detective agency.

The two actors relish working together because they are close friends in real life.

“When I met him -- I was 20, you were 22 – through friends, we all met for breakfast. We had such a good time and then the next time I saw him, I remember where it actually was, you just greeted me like I was your best friend. That’s just how he is. And you always called me Aniston, which felt familiar,” Aniston said.

“I care about her… Jen is a good person, good friend. I remember when we were both youngsters, I just thought this girl is funny as hell,” Sandler added.

In “Murder Mystery 2,” Audrey and Nick end up in Paris while trying to save a friend from kidnappers.

In the sequel, it was notable how the action sequences have become more intense.

Talking and jesting about it, Sandler said: “I tried to step it up. I said, ‘Watch this Jen!’ It wasn’t even written in the script. I just started shooting guns and punching people and they go, ‘Keep it rolling, he’s going nuts.’ Yeah, we had a great time. Jen and I had a couple of cool sequences together.”

Aniston, on the other hand, said they “did good with our gorgeous stunt doubles.”

Though at home in comedy, Aniston and Sandler have separately earned praises whenever they do dramatic roles.

“I would love [to do a romance-drama] too. That would be fun,” quipped Sandler.

“We had some ideas about that. That would be good but we would always just end up cracking each other up,” shared Aniston.

Expressing real interest about the idea, Sandler answer: “But we could get past that. We are gonna do it. I want to get deep.”

As of writing, “Murder Mystery 2” has consistently been one of the top 10 movies on Netflix Philippines.