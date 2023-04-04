Jennica Garcia hopes to star in Korean drama adaptation

MANILA -- Kapamilya actess Jennica Garcia on Tuesday said her dream is to star in a local adaptation of a Korean drama.

"Dati nahihiya po akong sabihin pero okay na sabihin ko na ito. I really want to star in a Korean adaptation series," Garcia told TV host Amy Perez in an interview on TeleRadyo's "Sakto."

"Ipagsasabi ko na para kapag may audition ay makapag-audition po ako."



Currently, Garcia is part of the hit series "Dirty Linen" where she plays Lala, who is seeking revenge against the Fiero family.

In the interview, Garcia said she was surprised how audiences have accepted her character in the revenge drama.

"Nakakagulat din po talaga. Ako mismo sobra akong natutuwa kung paano siya in-accept ng mga tao. Sulit po lahat po talaga ang pagod," Garcia said.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

