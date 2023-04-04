Photos from DJ MOD's Twitter account

MANILA – The popular audience coordinator of the noontime show “It’s Showtime” Ervin Plaza, more known as “Dumbo,” is seeking help after figuring in an accident.

Plaza was rushed to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center after a motor accident on Monday night.

In a screenshot of Dumbo’s now-expired Instagram story, his family is reaching out to the public for prayers and financial aid as he is expected to undergo an operation as a result of the accident.

The resident DJ of “Showtime” DJ MOD also shared the screengrab of Dumbo’s post where the latter could be seen on a hospital bed with his left leg heavily bandaged.

“Madlang people, let’s help Dumbo na aksidente sya kagabi they need help for his operation . Nasa photo po GCASH and BDO details nya .. salamat guys,” DJ MOD said in his tweet.

Dumbo rose to fame after his occasional on-screen appearances whenever the program’s hosts included him in some banters.

He is also close to many celebrities outside “Showtime” such as to the family of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez.

In fact, in 2020, the actress revealed that her son Arjo Atayde was planning to produce a project for Dumbo.



