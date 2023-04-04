Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the action-thriller series "The Night Agent," Gabriel Basso plays an FBI agent trying to get to the bottom of a deadly conspiracy within the U.S. government.

His boss is played by Hong Chau, the White House chief of staff who's drive is to succeed and help the President of the United States.

The actress has received an Oscar nomination for "The Whale."

"I've been really lucky that the people who reached out to me and offered me roles, I'm equally interested to work with them," Chau said.

She added: "Because I'm an Asian woman, people often asked me about lack of opportunity or about stereotypes. I think at the end of the day, the only thing that offends me is bad writing and no matter what color or gender, I think it's just about having a really layered character."

Meanwhile, Luciane Buchanan plays a young tech CEO forced to go on the run after discovering family secrets that put her life in jeopardy.

Born in New Zealand, the Tongan actress admits that due to the historic casting difficulties experienced by Asian and Pacific Islander or API actors in Hollywood, being the female lead of a series was something she thought was not in the cards for her.

"I grew up in the 90's so everything was blond and blue-eyed Britney Spears, Barbie dolls," Buchanan shared. "That was always what I saw. I think growing up, it gives you a complex of like, ‘Oh, that's the image of beauty or success.’ And so definitely, that was something that was never around."

The series is one of the latest projects featuring strong API women in prominent roles, a positive shift towards inclusion that many see has been a long time coming in Hollywood.

"The Night Agent" is now streaming on Netflix.