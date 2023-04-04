Netflix has renewed “The Night Agent” for a second season consisting of 10 episodes. The announcement came less than a month since the series premiered on the streaming platform last March 23.

When it debuted on Netflix, “The Night Agent” immediately made it to Top 10 list of the most watched TV shows in 93 countries.

During a roundtable interview with ABS-CBN News and other media outlets in the Philippines, Gabriel Basso, who plays Peter Sutherland in the show, shared his thoughts on the global triumph of the series.

“It makes me uncomfortable when compliments come at me knowing that I was saying words that Shawn (Ryan, showrunner of ‘The Night Agent’) told me to say, and the writers told me to say, I was being told where to stand. I was such a cog in the machine of this show that I do feel gratitude and pride in the fact that we all pulled it off,” he said.

“I think the biggest thing I felt seeing the results and the numbers was I felt really responsible to fulfill my role as the actor in it for Season 2. I felt motivated but also really humbled by the fact that a lot of people now are going to be expecting season 2 to be something. It’s just like there is a lot more responsibility now than ‘let’s see if thing works,’” Basso added.

"The Night Agent," a gripping action-thriller, revolves around a junior FBI agent stationed in the White House basement, responsible for a phone that never rings, as depicted in Matthew Quirk's novel.

However, his life takes an unexpected turn when the phone rings one fateful night, exposing him to a perilous and fast-paced conspiracy that eventually leads him to the highest seat of power in the United States -- the Oval Office.

When asked of his first reaction upon learning that there will be another season, Ryan said: “I was surprised because we’ve initially been told that it will probably be at least a month after the premiere of the show before we’d hear about a pick-up. And then I guess the show did well enough that Netflix wanted to move right away. I was surprised at the timing. I am very pleasantly surprised of the numbers of all the people that have been watching it.”

“The Night Agent” has been lauded for its fast-paced action and suspenseful plot. Ryan recognizes the thrilling effect of the action-packed scenes on the viewers, but he believes that the depth of the characters' stories is what truly resonates with the audience and makes them love the show.

“We go really deep on Peter, on Rose, on Peter and Rose, even our bad guys. We try to understand them as people, we try to understand their motivations. I have a great group of writers and I think the story went really well and we have actors who are really great like Gabriel who just kind of embodies his character. We give credit to the actors. I think people really just responded especially to Peter and to Rose,” he said.

Ryan said action can be spectacular and an eye-candy but it only gets viewers emotionally “if you care about the characters, if you care about what happens to those characters.”

“So I think the first thing we did is to try to say is we are more than a movie with this plot twists. We can take our time, we can get to know Peter a little bit, we can get to know Rose a little bit and then when they are in danger, we care about them. And then we get to know the people who are after them. We understand their motivations,” Ryan explained.

On what fans can expect from Peter Sutherland in the next season, Basso said: “You know he is a Night Agent now. I would suspect he would go into training. Because all he’s had is FBI training. He’d probably be put into a more intensive pipeline to develop whatever skills are necessary.”

Netflix has yet to reveal when the second season of “The Night Agent” would be released.