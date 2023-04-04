Disney announces 'Moana' live adaptation in the works

Screenshot from Walt Disney's Twitter account.

Entertainment giant Disney has revealed that a live adaptation of its animated hit "Moana" is in the works.

"Moana" was released in 2016 with the story of the titular character, voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, in search of Maui and their quest to return the heart of Te Fiti to restore the healthy living in their town.

"As you know, Hawaii means so much to my family and me and the tradition of our ohana or 'aiga' as we say in Samoa were shaped by these incredible islands. The Pacific Islands and their cultures inspired a very special story, one that you all know very well," Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the demigod Maui, said in an announcement video.

"We are so excited and happy to announce that a live action reimagining of 'Moana' is in the works. Moana, Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful, powerful ocean, and one more, oh, yours truly, Heihei the chicken, kidding, Heihei's gonna be in it but of course Maui will be in it too," he added.

Johnson said he was glad to break the new and shared how the team drew inspiration from his late grandfather to create his character Maui.

"As many of you may not know, the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia," he said.

"He would walk in, light up the room, the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the bod … Just how deep the story is for me because in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather."

