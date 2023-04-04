DC unveils official 'Blue Beetle' trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures on Monday finally unveiled the official trailer for “Blue Beetle,” the latest superhero movie from DC.

Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”) will play the titular superhero as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Based on the official synopsis, “Blue Beetle” follows recent college grad Jaime as he returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, will exclusively be released in cinemas starting August 16.