P-pop girl group BINI. Photo courtesy of Star Music

P-pop girl group BINI hopes to collaborate with fellow female acts from South Korea who share their advocacy of empowering women.

The eight-member act, dubbed the "nation's girl group," shared this during a guest appearance on South Korean music show "Simply K-pop Con-Tour," streamed late Monday on Arirang K-pop's YouTube channel.

"We'd love to collaborate with numerous K-pop groups like ITZY, Red Velvet, TWICE, Blackpink, [and] NewJeans," member Mikha said.

She also cited XG, an all-Japanese girl group which is promoting in South Korea.

"Because we believe that we want to portray girl power and we feel that they also have that image and their advocacy. We love their songs, we think it would also fit our voices," Mikha explained.

BINI during its interview on 'Simply K-pop Con-Tour,' April 3, 2023. Screenshot from Arirang K-pop's YouTube channel

Jhoanna also named IU, Jeon Somi and EXO's main dancer Kai as the K-pop soloists that BINI would like to work with.

"We want to learn from them and ask them where they get confidence, especially when they're performing alone on stage," she said.

During their guesting, the girls also showcased their sweet-sounding vocal harmony, performing snippets from their song "No Fear" and an English version of Red Velvet's summer hit "Red Flavor."

BINI previously performed alongside Red Velvet during an advocacy concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last July 2022.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO