American Idol: Fil-Am Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges give judges 'goosebumps'

Fil-American hopeful Tyson Venegas performed a powerful duet of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” with fellow Platinum ticket holder Kaylin Hedges on “American Idol.”

During its Tuesday telecast (Manila time), Venegas and Hedges impressed the judges with their rendition, with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan even taking to social media to show that they got goosebumps from their performance.

“diagnosed myself on web MD. it’s just good sangin,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

Bryan, for his part, described Vegenas and Hedges as “showstoppers” and said that they gave him “full body chills.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Venegas was the first recipient of a platinum ticket in the 21st season of "American Idol” while Hedges got the second one.

During the audition round, Venegas wowed Perry, Bryan and Lionel Ritchie with his rendition of "New York State of Mind" by Billy Joel.

Venegas formerly joined "The Voice Teens Philippines" season 2 under Team apl.de.ap but left the competition prior to the Knockouts due to undisclosed reasons.