AC Bonifacio shares favorite K-pop groups, drama

It's no secret that AC Bonifacio loves South Korean idol pop. Just a quick scan of her YouTube channel and one would immediately find numerous dance covers and reaction videos to K-pop releases.

And in a guest appearance on the South Korean music show "Simply K-pop Con-Tour," the multi-talented Kapamilya artist declared her long-time love for K-pop.

"When I was a baby, I would always listen to [the girl group] 2NE1. So I always had like a K-pop heart in me," Bonifacio said on the show, which was streamed late Monday on Arirang K-pop's YouTube channel.

"But what really got me invested into K-pop [are] BTS and Blackpink," Bonifacio said, referring to two of the most popular acts from South Korea today.

"I just love, aside from their music... their personalities, their style, how they are able to show their individuality even as a group in their songs, it works so well," she explained.

AC Bonifacio during her interview on 'Simply K-pop Con-Tour,' April 3, 2023. Screenshot from Arirang K-pop's YouTube channel

The 20-year-old artist showed just how much of a Blink (or Blackpink fan) she was when she sang a snippet of "Typa Girl," a swaggering hip-hop song off Blackpink's 2022 album "Born Pink."

Aside from the music, Bonifacio also admitted to being hooked on Korean dramas, which all began with the 2016 fantasy-romance series "W: Two Worlds," starring Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo.

"The first K-drama I ever watched, it's called 'W: Two Worlds.' That's what really got me stuck on K-dramas and the K-drama couples. I ended up falling in love with Lee Jong-suk," she said, citing the actor who is set to hold a fan meeting in the Philippines later this month.

Bonifacio hopes to return to South Korea, having visited the country twice already.

"I always have plans of going to Korea. If I was there, I'd love to meet up with some artists that I know there, some of my friends, fans and of course, I'd love to perform at 'Simply Con-tour,'" she said.

"And I wanna eat lots of food. And take dance classes. Korea is like top-tier for dance classes, dance choreography," she added.

