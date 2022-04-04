Screenshot from Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video.

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles on Friday released the music video for "As It Was," the lead single from his new album.

“As It Was” is the first song from his upcoming 13-track album, "Harry’s House," to be released on May 20.

Styles rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

Styles has released a self-titled album in 2017 and "Fine Lines" in 2019 which gave him his first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance

for "Watermelon Sugar."

