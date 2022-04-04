VIRAL: ARMY reacts to BTS' Grammy loss

Photos by Etienne Laurent and David Swanson, EPA-EFE.

(UPDATED) Some members of K-pop boy group BTS' fan base ARMY were disappointed anew over the loss of the band in the 2022 Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas, Nevada Monday (Manila Time).

"Butter" failed to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was won by "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA. This is both Doja Cat's and SZA's first Grammy Award.

Some ARMY members dubbed the award-giving body as "Scammys" claiming that the Korean group deserves to win the award.

"Disappointed, but not surprised. Scammys don’t deserve BTS," a Twitter user said.

"Love Doja (Cat) and SZA but f**k this honestly BTS deserved the win," another user remarked with a photo of the winners receiving the award.

Last year, "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, beating the K-pop group's "Dynamite."

Despite the loss, some fans were still all praises for BTS, especially for their performance of "Butter" at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"You make us proud, my beautiful boys. We are right behind you today and always," a Twitter user said.

"BTS hugging each other, we are so proud of you BTS y'all did a great job and ARMYs fandom hug let's work hard this year too."

The hashtag #scammys was among the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines with 58,000 tweets, along with #OurProudBTS with 300,000 tweets, and #BTSARMY with 800,000 tweets.

This year's leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste soared past his heavyweight competition to win the coveted Album of the Year award for "We Are" -- a triumph for the jazz and R&B artist with less global name recognition than his pop star peers.

Batiste, whose previous prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie "Soul," surprised Grammy watchers by scoring 11 nominations this year, the most of any artist.

He cleaned up with five awards, the most of any artist this year.

— with a report from Agence France Presse