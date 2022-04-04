'The Broken Marriage Vow' to hold digital concert

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's hit series "The Broken Marriage Vow" will hold a digital concert dubbed "The Broken Playlist" this coming April 29 via KTX.ph.

This was announced by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The concert, which will be directed by Jon Moll, will feature the show's lead stars Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, Zaijian Jaranilla and Jodi Sta. Maria, as well as performances by Angeline Quinto, Kyla, Morissette, Jona, Gigi De Lana, and Fana.



Aside from never-before-seen and behind-the-scenes features, the concert will also have a live fan meet with the cast.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.