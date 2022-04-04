Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Kai Espenido, Rob Blackburn, and Stephanie Jordan are the latest batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" teen housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees was revealed Monday after the housemates had a closed-door nomination.

The three housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, Stef Draper was saved from nomination after winning the "head of household" challenge.

Blackburn got the highest number of votes with 13 points, followed by Espenido with 8 points, and Jordan with 5 points.

This is the second time that the three teen housemates were nominated after last week's eviction with Don Hilario going home on Sunday.

One housemate will leave the “Pinoy Big Brother” house after this week.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

RELATED VIDEO: