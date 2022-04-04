Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for "Up!" the newest collaboration of the breakout sibling P-pop groups BINI and BGYO has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The video featured the groups' fun moments during their visit to the United Arab Emirates.



"Up!" a song about reaching for greater heights, was composed by Angela Ken, Sabine Cerrado, Lian Kyla, Trisha Denise and Jonathan Manalo.

While “Up!” is BINI and BGYO’s first official record together, the groups have frequently collaborated, notably during their joint “One Dream” digital concert in November.

BGYO, a five-member Pinoy group who aspires to share their passion and talent to the world, is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate), while BINI, a Filipino girl group under ABS-CBN Music, is composed of Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Jhoanna, Mikha, and Sheena.

The sibling acts were trained under the Star Hunt Academy for two years before being launched as a P-pop group.