MANILA -- Actor Marc Solis celebrated his birthday with his co-stars on the set of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."
Photos and clips of Solis' birthday celebration on the set of "Ang Probinsyano" were uploaded online.
Actor Michael Flores also shared a video which shows the celebration for Solis' birthday.
On Instagram, Solis' friend and co-stars from "Ang Probinsyano" also shared their well wishes for Solis' special day.
Dreamscape Entertainment, the drama's producer, also greeted Solis.
Solis, who started as a teen actor in "Ang TV," returned to showbiz via "Ang Probinsyano" in 2015.
In the TV adaptation of the Fernando Poe Jr. movie, Solis plays Sgt. Rigor, a policeman and member of Cardo Dalisay's Team Agila.