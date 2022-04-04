MANILA -- Actor Marc Solis celebrated his birthday with his co-stars on the set of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Photos and clips of Solis' birthday celebration on the set of "Ang Probinsyano" were uploaded online.



Actor Michael Flores also shared a video which shows the celebration for Solis' birthday.

Screen grabs from Michael Flores Instagram

On Instagram, Solis' friend and co-stars from "Ang Probinsyano" also shared their well wishes for Solis' special day.

Dreamscape Entertainment, the drama's producer, also greeted Solis.

Solis, who started as a teen actor in "Ang TV," returned to showbiz via "Ang Probinsyano" in 2015.

In the TV adaptation of the Fernando Poe Jr. movie, Solis plays Sgt. Rigor, a policeman and member of Cardo Dalisay's Team Agila.