KD Estrada shares appreciation post for Alexa Ilacad

MANILA -- Actor-singer KD Estrada took to social media to share his appreciation for his onscreen partner Alexa Ilacad.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Estrada praised Ilacad for being a strong and kind woman.

"Just wanna give an appreciation message for this woman. You've been so strong these past few days, I'm so proud of you and I know you'll do great in everything this business has to offer. You never fail to take care of me even if you're tired and you always treat others with kindness," Estrada wrote in the caption of his post.

"Working with you is such a great experience and I'd love do have more projects with you. ilyalways, nothing will ever change that."

Estrada ended his post by saying, "being evicted with you was one of the best things that ever happened to me."

Estrada and Ilacad became close when they entered the latest celebrity edition of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother." They were evicted from the show last December and eventually became a love team.

They are set to co-star in their own limited series on iWantTFC “Run To Me.”