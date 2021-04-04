WATCH: P-pop group BGYO performs Sarah G hit songs ‘Tala’, ‘Kilometro’

Watch more in iWantTFC

The P-pop group BGYO impressed viewers of their rendition of Pop Star Royalty Sarah Geronimo’s iconic songs “Tala” and “Kilometro” in a performance on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

Not only did the 5-man Pinoy group showcase their new take on Geronimo’s music, they also proved they were indeed performers as they flaunt their synchronized dance moves.

Composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, the boys of BGYO were formerly known as Star Hunt Academy Boys.

The newly-minted idols were trainees under the ABS-CBN Entertainment unit for nearly two years, with Filipino and South Korean coaches helping them master singing and dancing.

The P-pop group was launched in January with a grand event showcasing individual performances, as well as the premiere of their debut single “The Light’s” music video.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC