From best friends to lovers? What will Arci Munoz, JM de Guzman reveal on Monday?

MANILA - They call each other "best friends" but it seems that Arci Muñoz and JM de Guzman now more than just friends.

Muñoz on Sunday posted a teaser to her vlog, wherein De Guzman was caught on video giving her flowers and asking her permission if he can court her.

The actress also used the hashtags #frombestfriendstolovers and #mayforever in her post.

"Just really glad that the whole family was able to witness this beautiful moment. ❤️ on me vlog tomorrow. 😘 #mayforever #frombestfriendstolovers #righttime," Muñoz wrote, tagging De Guzman in her post.

De Guzman, for his part, simply posted a photo of him and Muñoz on his Instagram page.

In an interview last June 2020, De Guzman admitted he had a crush on Muñoz back when they first met in college.

Muñoz, for her part, has said that she doesn't want to risk their friendship.

The two worked together on the Kapamilya series "Pamilya Ko". They also starred together in the movie "Last Fool Show".

They also underwent basic citizen military training to become Air Force reservists together.

It was in 2019 when Muñoz broke up with her non-showbiz boyfriend Anthony Ng.

De Guzman, on the other hand, was last linked to his "Araw Gabi" co-star Barbie Imperial.

He was also in a relationship with Jessy Mendiola, who is now married to Luis Manzano.

De Guzman and Mendiola broke up for the second time in 2015.

